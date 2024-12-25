NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,565.91 ($19.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,557.50 ($19.52). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,590 ($19.93), with a volume of 9,812 shares changing hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,565.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,594.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The firm has a market cap of £735.22 million, a PE ratio of -4,416.67 and a beta of 0.72.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

