NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.24. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at $570,301.44. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

