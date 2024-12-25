Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Barry Johnson Blayne Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR – Get Free Report) Director Barry Johnson Blayne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00.

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Stock Performance

CVE:PCR opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.

Get Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) alerts:

About Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.