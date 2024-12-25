Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Barry Johnson Blayne Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR – Get Free Report) Director Barry Johnson Blayne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00.
Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Stock Performance
CVE:PCR opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.
About Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V)
