NewHold Investment Corp. II Announces Board Member Resignation and Appointment

On December 20, 2024, NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reporting the resignation of a board member and an upcoming appointment to fill the vacant position.

Merline Saintil, a member of the Board of Directors of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., informed the Board of her decision to resign, effective January 15, 2025. It was clarified in the filing that Saintil’s resignation did not stem from any disagreements with the operations, policies, or procedures of the company. Instead, she expressed a desire to pursue other professional endeavors.

In light of Ms. Saintil’s departure, the Board of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will be appointing Kevin Charlton to the Audit Committee to fill the vacancy created by her resignation. The appointment of Kevin Charlton is set to take effect on January 15, 2025.

NewHold Investment Corp. II, as the reporting entity, provided this disclosure to comply with Item 5.02 of Form 8-K, which pertains to Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The filing did not indicate any anticipated impact on the business operations or financial health of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. following the board member’s resignation and the upcoming appointment to the Audit Committee.

The Form 8-K concluded with the required signatures from Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., ensuring compliance with the reporting requirements outlined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This news is provided for informational purposes, reflecting the recent corporate governance changes within Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., a company associated with NewHold Investment Corp. II. Investors and stakeholders may refer to the official SEC filing for further details and clarifications regarding these developments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NewHold Investment Corp. II’s 8K filing here.

About NewHold Investment Corp. II

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

