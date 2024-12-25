Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 335964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

