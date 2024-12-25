Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Announces Commencement of Investor Presentations

Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) has disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is set to commence investor presentations starting from December 24, 2024. The Company will be utilizing the Investor Presentation included in the Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 for these presentations, which may extend throughout the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The Investor Presentation, according to the filing, contains summary information meant to be viewed in conjunction with the Company’s SEC filings and other public announcements. Northern Lights Acquisition emphasized that it holds no obligation to publicize updates to the information within the report, although it reserves the right to do so periodically when deemed necessary by management. Any updates would occur through the filing of supplementary reports or documents with the SEC, via press releases, or through other forms of public disclosure.

It is highlighted that the content provided in the Investor Presentation, as detailed in Item 7.01 of the filing, is being furnished and should not be regarded as a filed document subject to Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or integrated by reference in any Securities Act or Exchange Act filings.

Furthermore, Northern Lights Acquisition clarified in the filing that the communication regarding the investor presentations is not an invitation to purchase or sell securities. No offer of securities will be made except through a prospectus meeting the necessary requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Closing the 8-K filing, under Item 9.01, Northern Lights Acquisition listed the financial statements and exhibits accompanying the report. This includes the Investor Presentation dated December 2024 as Exhibit 99.1, along with the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The 8-K filing was signed on December 23, 2024, by Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer of SHF Holdings, Inc., which is the parent company of Northern Lights Acquisition.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

