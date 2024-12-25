Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.82. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 468,349 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

