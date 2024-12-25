Oluyemi Okupe Sells 18,959 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $488,573.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,535.06. This trade represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $4,276,577.98.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.

NYSE HIMS opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

