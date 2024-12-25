Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as high as C$3.07. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 2,403 shares traded.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.