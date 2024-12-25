Oxana Tkach Sells 4,247 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Tkach sold 4,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $18,559.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,959.10. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 25th, Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $94,918.32.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLND. UBS Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

