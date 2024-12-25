Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.95.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
