Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.02 and last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 27824266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 411.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $154,325,065.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,125,466.41. This represents a 9.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,351,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,644,202. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

