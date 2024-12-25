Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Michael S. Han Sells 8,320 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$256,788.48.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$31.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.20.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

