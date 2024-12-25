Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Parkland

Parkland Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

TSE PKI opened at C$32.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.00. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.68 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.

In related news, Director Michael Christian Jennings purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.02 per share, with a total value of C$128,060.00. Also, Director James Allan Neate purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,450.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.