Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Hugh Warner Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($30,000.00).
Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Hugh Warner bought 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00 ($29,375.00).
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Hugh Warner purchased 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($30,625.00).
Patriot Lithium Price Performance
About Patriot Lithium
