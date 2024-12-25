Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) Holds Successful 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Stamford, Connecticut – Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 18, 2024, as per the company’s latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At the meeting, a significant proportion of the company’s shareholders, representing approximately 65.5% of the outstanding voting stock, participated either in person or by proxy.

Get alerts:

The key outcomes of the meeting include the election of six directors who will serve until the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors are elected. The appointed directors and the votes received are as follows:

– Michael A. Carrazza: 1,607,005 votes for, 605,114 votes withheld

– David Lowery: 2,009,038 votes for, 203,081 votes withheld

– Edward N. Constantino: 1,937,357 votes for, 274,762 votes withheld

– Emile Van den Bol: 1,933,924 votes for, 278,195 votes withheld

– Michael J. Weinbaum: 1,938,769 votes for, 273,350 votes withheld

– Grace Doherty: 2,006,071 votes for, 206,048 votes withheld

Additionally, shareholders voted to approve and ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Patriot National Bancorp for the fiscal year 2025, with 2,466,409 votes for, 43,349 votes against, and 92,975 abstentions/withheld.

Furthermore, the shareholders also voted to approve the executive compensation detailed in the proxy statement on an advisory and non-binding basis, with 1,937,980 votes for, 115,872 votes against, and 158,267 abstentions/withheld.

As highlighted in the filing, these matters were submitted to a vote of the shareholders and all items were successfully approved at the Annual Meeting. David Lowery, the Chief Executive Officer of Patriot National Bancorp, signed off on the document on December 23, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Patriot National Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Recommended Stories