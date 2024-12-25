PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Enters Into Structured Finance TransactionPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a leading real estate investment trust, disclosed a recent material agreement in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s 8K filing here.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
