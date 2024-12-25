Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,182 ($14.82) and last traded at GBX 1,182 ($14.82), with a volume of 523108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,211 ($15.18).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($20.56) to GBX 1,520 ($19.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PSN
Persimmon Trading Down 2.4 %
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.