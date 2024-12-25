Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,182 ($14.82) and last traded at GBX 1,182 ($14.82), with a volume of 523108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,211 ($15.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($20.56) to GBX 1,520 ($19.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,488.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

