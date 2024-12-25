Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.10. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 133,184 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

