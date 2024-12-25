Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Acquires 13,000 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,044.80. This represents a 1.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 1,046 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,809.10.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 11,939 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $231,855.38.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.12 million, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

