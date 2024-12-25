POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading 18.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 322,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Capmk raised shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on POET Technologies
POET Technologies Price Performance
Insider Transactions at POET Technologies
In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.