POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 18.1% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shot up 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. 322,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
POET Technologies Stock Up 18.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at POET Technologies
In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.