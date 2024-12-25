Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and traded as high as $33.11. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 341,299 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Power Solutions International from $22.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International Price Performance

About Power Solutions International

The stock has a market cap of $751.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.