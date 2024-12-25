Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 954 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Coterra Energy worth $28,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,628,000 after buying an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,266,000 after buying an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after buying an additional 285,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

CTRA opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

