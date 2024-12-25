Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 4,013.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.15 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.25.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $1,358,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,313.98. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $6,257,255.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,021,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,259,401.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,072 shares of company stock valued at $130,869,929 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

