Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,491 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $29,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

