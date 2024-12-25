Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,717 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,943,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $552.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.22 and a 200-day moving average of $521.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $428.64 and a 12 month high of $559.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

