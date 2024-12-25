Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 82,150 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 64.3% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 217,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

