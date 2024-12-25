Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

