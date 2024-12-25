Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

