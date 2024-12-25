Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PPL worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PPL by 11.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $29,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,513.60. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.96%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.