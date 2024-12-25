Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Onto Innovation worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

NYSE ONTO opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

