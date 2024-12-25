Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Saia worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.88.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

