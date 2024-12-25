Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,086 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Balchem worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,514,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $135.84 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

