Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 868553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,073,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,795.34. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,766 shares of company stock worth $656,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.