Protalix BioTherapeutics Releases Annual Letter to StockholdersProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) recently issued its annual letter to stockholders on December 23, 2024. The letter, penned by Dror Bashan, the President and Chief Executive Off

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Protalix BioTherapeutics’s 8K filing here.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
