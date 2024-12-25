Q1 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Cut by Roth Capital

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGPI. TD Cowen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 107.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

