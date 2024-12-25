Q2 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup Issued By DA Davidson

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CPB opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.