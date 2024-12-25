Q2 Earnings Forecast for WGO Issued By DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the construction company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

