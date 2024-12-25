Q2 EPS Estimate for Winnebago Industries Lowered by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $333,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 52,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

