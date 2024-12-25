Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently:

12/16/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2024 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2024 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $653,178.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

