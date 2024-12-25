Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2024 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2024 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

