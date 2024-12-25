Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. Repsol has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Repsol had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

