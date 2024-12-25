Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DocuSign (DOCU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU):
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “moderate sell” rating.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $108.00 to $124.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2024 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $84.00 to $108.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
DocuSign Price Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.
Insider Activity
In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,844.83. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 660,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,029,016. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
