Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGTI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. This trade represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 580,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $945,603.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,973,411.59. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 136,443 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

