Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,046 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,046 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,454,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,119,121.30. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

