Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,077 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,077 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $53,765.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,481,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,463,373.95. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the third quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

