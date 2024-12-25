Robin Sean Zabek Sells 19,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.07, for a total value of C$818,254.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$43.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.