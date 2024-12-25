Robin Sean Zabek Sells 19,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.07, for a total value of C$818,254.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$43.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.