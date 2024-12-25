Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 25,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 796 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.52 per share, with a total value of C$6,779.05.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

