Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 20,825 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,984,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,810,040. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $143,685.15.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.
- On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
MIO stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $12.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.
